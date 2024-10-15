Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FDCF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

