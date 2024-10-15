Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,855.13 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $42,855.13 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,810.67 or 0.99999317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00066315 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98384961 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $21,609.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.