FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 58.1% in September

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.51. 920,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.24. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

