Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,757.99 and last traded at C$1,753.29, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,754.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,854.17.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,620.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,563.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 210.3600973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,358.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total transaction of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at C$316,358.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,176. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.