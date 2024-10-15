Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,659,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

