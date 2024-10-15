Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,395 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,763,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

