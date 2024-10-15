Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $489.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

