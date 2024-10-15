Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.35% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOD opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $644.47 million, a PE ratio of -84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.