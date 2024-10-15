Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,368 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 53.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,572,774.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,847. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.