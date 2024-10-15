Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

