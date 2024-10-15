Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

