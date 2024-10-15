Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

