Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 81.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Hubbell by 304.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $460.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.93. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $461.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

