Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,206 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 326,269 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

