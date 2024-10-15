Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 341 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

