Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.92%.

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $97,077.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,347 shares of company stock worth $139,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

