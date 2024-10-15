Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 343,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

