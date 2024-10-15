Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.43 billion and $62.93 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00256653 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,435,559,702 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,435,565,020.665514. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99864862 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $54,506,962.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.