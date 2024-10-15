Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 8455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $541.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

