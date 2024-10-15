Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

ESPGY remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. 114,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,925. Esprit has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

