Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$31.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERO. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.04.

Ero Copper Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$1.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.29. 266,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.27. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

