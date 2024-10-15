Ergo Price Reaches $0.68 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $52.88 million and approximately $149,909.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,998.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.60 or 0.00530757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00104050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00229235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00073963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,952,642 coins and its circulating supply is 77,952,432 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.