Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149,231.55

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $52.75 million and approximately $149,231.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,979.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.71 or 0.00567989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00102023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00238371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00076832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,939,601 coins and its circulating supply is 77,940,399 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.