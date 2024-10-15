EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

