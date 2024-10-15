Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.