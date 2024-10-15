Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

