Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 231,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

