Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,315,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,367,550.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,315,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,367,550.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,659,366 shares of company stock valued at $408,593,909. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

CVNA opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

