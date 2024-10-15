Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

