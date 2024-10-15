Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.