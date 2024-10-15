Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at $6,029,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 103.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,015,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

