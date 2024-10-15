Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $18.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $910.92. 1,021,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,765. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $913.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $854.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

