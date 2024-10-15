Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock remained flat at $0.86 on Monday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
