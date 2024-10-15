Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 236412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Get Electrum Discovery alerts:

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.