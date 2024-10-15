Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,871. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

