Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 338,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,292. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

