Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECCC opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

