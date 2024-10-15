Dynex (DNX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.33 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Dynex has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market cap of $41.33 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,540,154 coins and its circulating supply is 96,543,387 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,520,750.00632879. The last known price of Dynex is 0.46150576 USD and is up 10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,236,924.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

