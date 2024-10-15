Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

