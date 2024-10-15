DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.0% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

