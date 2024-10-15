Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE DUK opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
