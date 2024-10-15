DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
DBL stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.
