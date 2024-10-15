Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
CWXZF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.
About Doman Building Materials Group
