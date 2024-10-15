Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 35.2% in September

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Shares of DOGZ traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 219,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,505. Dogness has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

