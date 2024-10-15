DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.2 %

DNBBY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.