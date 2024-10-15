Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $114.26. Approximately 463,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,369,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

