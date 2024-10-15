Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.54, but opened at $51.64. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 2,420,803 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2,014.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

