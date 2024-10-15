Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,948 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 156,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COM stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

