Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 10.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $42.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

