Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

